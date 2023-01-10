First of two straight against EKU starts on the road for Women’s basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University Women’s basketball team will be squaring off with Eastern Kentucky in the first of two consecutive ASUN games at 7 pm (ET) Wednesday in Baptist Health Arena.

In an unusual conference scheduling quirk, Bellarmine (4-12, 0-3 ASUN) will follow by hosting Eastern Kentucky (9-7, 2-1) on Saturday in Freedom Hall.

The initial meeting this week will mark the 10th all-time and third in the Division-I era. The Colonels own a 7-2 lead in the series, including 2-0 in the D1 era after sweeping last season’s matchups 61-47 in Freedom Hall and 79-68 in Baptist Health Arena.

Eastern Kentucky has had a solid start to ASUN play and is among five teams who have opened league action with a 2-1 record and trail only FGCU and Lipscomb, who are both 3-0. The Colonels suffered their first conference loss and saw their five-game winning streak snapped Saturday after falling 71-57 to Central Arkansas on the road.

Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN’s highest-scoring team (78.9) and is led by the league’s top scorer in Antwainette Walker, whose 21.4 points per game average dwarfs the next-highest mark of 16.1. Walker transferred to EKU this season from Marquette and has amassed 21 points or more in nine games. She is also ASUN’s leading rebounder (9.9).

Marissa Mackins was a first-team ASUN All-Conference selection last season at North Florida before transferring to Eastern Kentucky. Although she missed some nonconference games, Mackins has scored in double figures in all eight of her games this year and averages 15.8 points while sinking nearly four 3-pointers per contest. Danielle Rainey (12.8 ppg) is another big scoring threat and she, Mackins and Kalissa Lacy have all reached 30 3-pointers made this season.

Bellarmine fell 64-56 to Kennesaw State on Saturday in Freedom Hall despite standout post play. Not only did freshman center Gracie Merkle post her ninth double-double of the season with 14 points and 16 rebounds, senior forward Sheniqua Coatney (10 points, nine rebounds) and junior forward Lucy Robertson (season highs of seven points and nine rebounds) were also in the ballpark of double-doubles.

Merkle’s 16 boards were a D1-era program record against an NCAA D1 opponent. She tied an overall program record earlier in the season with 23 rebounds against non-D1 Simmons College of Kentucky. The four-time ASUN Freshman of the Week ranks second in the league in rebounding (9.7), blocked shots (2.6) and field-goal percentage (69.8) and is 10th in scoring (13.3).

Hayley Harrison’s 13 points against Kennesaw State marked her most in ASUN play this season. The sophomore guard is second on the team in scoring (10.2).

Bellarmine ranks second in the ASUN in blocks (4.8) and third in rebounding (plus-4.2).

