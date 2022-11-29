First mural comes to life in Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A little more color has begun popping up around part of Myrtle Beach’s ‘Arts and Innovation District.’

City staff spent Tuesday painting a brand new mural to bring the city to life with a fresh coat of paint.

Kimberly Bryant, a crew leader for the city of Myrtle Beach, says she’s been painting for over 30 years, so when the opportunity came to help paint the first mural of the Arts and Innovation District she was eager to grab a brush.

“This is gonna make a big difference when you’re riding by and making it look a little bit better than it was,” said Bryant.

She told WMBF News she felt the colors of the mural represent different cultural backgrounds throughout the city.

“It’s a multiple of different colors so it could be a multiple of different cultures,” she said.

The mural reflects the district’s logo, with rich colors and a distinctive design that represents the city’s new street alignments.

Staff members said the mural is one of the first steps to Revitalizing this part of the city.

The work of art now sits in the heart of the Arts and Innovation District along Ninth Avenue.

That’s also right beside the interior parking lot where the city recently installed a new permeable Pavers system.

The city’s Downtown Research & Development Associate Brian Schmitt said there are just under 30 million dollars dedicated to the underground and streetscape infrastructure which means this is just the beginning of what’s to come.

“Get some buzz and excitement back in the downtown,” said Schmitt. “You can have as many public meetings and invite as many people and show them pretty pictures but people want to see dirt moving people want to see folks coming together and painting a mural.”

Bryant agrees that coming together for projects for the district will be beneficial in the future.

“You know all coming together, so I think it’s definitely going to bring a lot of good downtown,” she said.

The next goal is to complete at least three more murals throughout the district with the next one being located on Broadway Street.

By the end of 2023, the district expects to have twelve more completed.

When it comes to branding across the city of Myrtle Beach – the Arts & Innovation District is bringing its logo to life one paintbrush at a time.

