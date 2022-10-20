First Major Arena Soccer League Pro Player Combine Lands In Mesquite, Texas

The top Talent from the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) will soon square off in the city of Mesquite.

“The Mesquite Outlaws and Mesquite Arena are honored to host the first-ever MASL Pro Player Combine and are pleased to open their doors to the public to witness,” said Colin Moore, Mesquite Outlaws representative.

MASL, which represents the highest level of professional arena soccer, will host its Inaugural combine and draft event on Oct. 21 to 23 at the Mesquite Arena in the city of Mesquite.

The event will begin on Friday, Oct. 21 at 8:15 am where 80 hand-selected players from across the county will participate in a series of games.

Players will continue competition through the weekend until Sunday, with the event Finals beginning at 8 a.m. The Finals will also be broadcast on Twitch.

Players participating in the MASL Pro Player Combine represent the best up-and-coming talent from across the US

Texans are invited to attend and cheer on the Hometown team, the Mesquite Outlaws. The event is free and open to all ages.

“We know what an Incredible opportunity this is not only for our team and the city of Mesquite, but how important it is to the growth and strength of the league,” said Moore. “We look forward to welcoming the league, coaches, players, and now fans, to take in the competition.”

MASL Pro Player Draft

The draft event will take place on Sunday, following the finals, beginning at 3 pm at the Statler in Dallas.

Players who participated in the combine will be drafted to one of 14 MASL teams. The Hometown Mesquite Outlaws have the number two selection in the draft.

“Texas Hospitality is legendary, and we plan to serve as great Ambassadors for our state and our sport,” Moore stated on the club’s website.

For additional information, click here.