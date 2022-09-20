First LSU Women’s Basketball Practice Open To Fans – LSU

BATON ROUGE – Kim Mulkey and the LSU Women’s Basketball team will begin practice next Monday, September 26 at 1:30 pm CT inside the PMAC and it will be open for fans to attend and watch.

Fans planning to attend Monday’s open practice will be able to enter the PMAC through the lower southeast and southwest entrances.

Season tickets are still available for the 2022-23 season which will tip-off when LSU hosts Bellarmine on November 7. Fans are also encouraged to join the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, to support the Tigers on and off the court.

The Tigers will also host two exhibition games against Mississippi College on October 27 and against Langston on November 3.

Coach Mulkey is entering her second season as the head Women’s basketball Coach for the Tigers. She led the Greatest single season turnaround by a first-year head Coach in SEC history last season, leading LSU to a 26-6 record and the second-round of the NCAA Tournament, Hosted in Baton Rouge, on her way to being named AP National Coach of the Year.

The Tigers will look to replace nearly 70-percent of their scoring production from last season as Alexis Morris (15.0 ppg) and Ryann Payne (5.6 ppg) are the only two players to return who averaged more than five points a season ago. Coach Mulkey and her staff brought in an elite recruiting class and Haul of top transfer players who will look to build on the momentum from last season.