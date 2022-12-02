First look: Omni PGA Frisco Resort creates golf showcase

The new Omni PGA Frisco Resort not only comes with hundreds of rooms and thousands of square feet of meeting space—but it also opens a gateway to a walkable entertainment district centered around the sport of golf.

The $520 million development PGA Frisco is a four-part project brought to Frisco by a public-private partnership among the city, Omni Hotels & Resorts, PGA of America and Frisco ISD.

Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, offered an all-encompassing overview of the four different parts of the project. While the PGA manages the golf courses, Omni Hotel & Resorts owns and develops the entire property, Smith said.

The first component of the project is the Professional Golfers’ Association of America headquarters, which opened in August on a 30-acre practice facility. The new building will serve as the game’s commercial hub and creative engine, officials said.

The second component is the Omni PGA Frisco Resort itself. The main building comes with 500 guest rooms and 49 suites. It also houses the Mokara Spa, which features 15,000 square feet of space with 20 treatment rooms, a spa pool with eight Cabanas and a cafe called Green Cactus Cafe.

In total, the resort will have four pools. In addition to the spa pool, the resort will feature two family pools with an outdoor bar and grill and a splash pad for children. The final pool is an infinity edge pool on the sixth floor that also features a bar and grill on the roof.

Including the cafe and the two bars and grills, there will be seven restaurant and bar options at the main building. Additional restaurants include the Trick Rider restaurant, an upscale Steak and Seafood concept, and The Apron Kitchen + Bar, which will feature breakfast, lunch and dinner with views all oriented towards the resort’s golf courses and pools. The final two options are the lobby bar, called The Lookout, set off with seven fireplaces in the lobby, and the coffee market Toast & Tea Coffee Collective.

For meeting space, the hotel features a 22,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom and also a 11,500-square-foot Junior Ballroom. Both spaces come with their own outdoor Patios that connect to multiple events Lawns overlooking the golf courses. A separate event Pavilion is also available that is ideal for weddings or more intimate corporate gatherings, Smith said.

The third part of the project is the retail and entertainment district. It is set steps away from the resort’s main building and is designed to be a hub with restaurants, shops and a children’s area. This is where folks will find Margaret’s Cups and Cones and Lounge by Top Golf, featuring indoor golf and other sport simulators and a bar and restaurant. Another restaurant option in the district is Ice House, which will feature picnic tables and a barbecue menu as well as a driving range. Approximately eight retail Outlets are part of the district, including a new luxury toy store concept called Gimme Toys, Fields Ranch pro shop, a luxury leather goods store and more.

“We have people who don’t play golf; they want to come and dine or have an interest, and they could have exposure, and they could participate in golf in a separate way that may grow their interests,” Smith said.

The resort’s two-story golf clubhouse is part of the promenade, which features the restaurant Ryder Cup Grill on the lower level and the resort’s private club, Club 1916. on the second floor. Overlooking the golf courses are the resort’s 10 ranch houses that will be available for rent year-round.

The final part of the project is the golf element, which is visible from every aspect of the property. At the entertainment district people can find The Dance Floor, the largest putting green in the United States. It sits at 200 yards long and 80,000 square feet. Off The Dance Floor is The Swing, a 10-hole pitch and putt golf course designed to help introduce more people to the sport. Golf lessons, club fitting and more will be offered at the Golf Performance Center to the west of the entertainment center, and then the two 18-hole golf courses, Fields Ranch East and Fields Ranch West, are set in the center of the development. Fields Ranch East is the only course in the United States that can boast 26 committed Championship tournaments from now until 2034, including the PGA Championship in 2027, Smith said.

The entire project is set to open in one phase in late April or early May, in time for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship to take place May 24-28, Smith said. It’s a development that was intentionally designed to help people further enjoy their stay, Smith said.

“We don’t want you to come to the resort and then leave. There’s no reason for you to have to leave if you don’t want to,” Smith said. “You can enjoy the main building and never even leave the main building. But you can also enjoy the entertainment district and walk out to some of the restaurants.”