FIRST LOOK: MCHS boys soccer

The Mariposa County High School varsity boys soccer team has played a total of two games so far this season. The first game was against the Minarets and the new head coach, Shane Burgin, said the team played really well.

“We lost 5-1 but they are a really great team. They played like a team. It was competitive and fun to watch. They were aggressive and I think they were stoked when they came off the field,” said Burgin.

The Coach said because of the outcome of the game against Minarets, some of the team members expressed to him that they felt like they were going to win some games this season, despite the loss.

The Grizzlies also played against Yosemite on Nov. 29, but the score ended in Yosemite’s favor.

“That was a little bit of a tougher one. They were a really good team and it was really cold there. It was maybe 25 degrees there and they were just kind of out of it and they didn’t play that well,” Burgin admitted.

They spoke about the team and the dynamics of the group at this point in the season. They said Ezra Fluharty is a good kid and Khalil Neogy has shown a lot of leadership traits.

“He’s the leader of the team and Brock Miller is my speedster. Emmet Malisch and Miller were both on my U16 rec league team, so they’re familiar with how I do things and I’m stoked that they are playing,” said Burgin.

It’s his first year coaching for MCHS and Burgin said it’s the highest level of coaching he’s reached at this point. He grew up in Coarsegold and went to Yosemite High School, where he played soccer. He moved to Hawaii after graduation, but eventually made his way back to Mariposa and back to the sport of soccer.

“Soccer has always been a huge part of my life, I played in Oakhurst on rec league teams, travel teams and all-star teams,” he said.

Burgin said he’s also coached two U16 teams in Oakhurst and he recently coached for the Mariposa Soccer League. When Burgin spoke about the soccer season and coaching for MCHS, he said he knows the team will be winning some games going forward. He said he feels like he has a great group of kids, despite the numbers.

“There’s only 13 of us right now, so there’s only two subs. It takes 11 to play on the field so, just like the last two teams we played, it can be a little tough because usually they have eight or more subs. They are subbing in more than half of their team throughout the game and so I’ve got guys that are winded, but these guys have heart,” said Burgin.

During the game against Yosemite, Burgin said the team was down 9-0 when they scored their first goal.

“It just shows that whatever the score is, these guys don’t care, they are going to play, score and try to win games,” he said.

Burgin wanted to add that there isn’t any money designated towards boys soccer. Burgin said he plans to do some fundraising for the team to get them new jerseys and equipment.

“We’re going to host a fundraiser at the Pizza Factory on Jan. 13 to get them new gear, new jerseys and stuff like that,” said Burgin.

The next varsity boys soccer game will take place against Waterford at MCHS on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m