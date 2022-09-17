First look at the new Orange County Museum of Art’s The MIND store – Orange County Register

When an artwork or an artist speaks to someone as they walk through a museum, they often turn to the museum store to take a piece of that feeling home with them.

As the Orange County Museum of Art prepares for its upcoming opening, it has been releasing more details of the momentous project, including on Friday, Sept. 16, about its lobby retail store.

The MIND, will open Oct. 8 with the museum, which is the final piece of the Segerstrom Center of the Arts, and will feature artist-designed products as well as vintage pieces. Visitors will be able to purchase prints, books, design pieces, jewelry and more inspired by the museum’s exhibits and collection.

Museum leaders tapped Emmanuel Renoird and Nicolas Libert, creators of the concept store Please Do Not Enter, to operate the retail space. They didn’t go far to find the duo, who are longtime art and design collectors with a Please Do Not Enter retail and exhibition space across the way at South Coast Plaza.

Rendering of French artist Sébastien Léon’s functional work designed for The MIND, which is part of the Orange County Museum of Art’s retail space. (Image rendering courtesy of Please Do Not Enter)

A worker helps finish the Orange County Museum of Art in Costa Mesa, CA, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. OCMA’s new $93 million, 53,000-square-foot facility is slated to open next month. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Agnes Pelton’s “The Guide, 1929,” will be part of the Orange County Museum of Art’s opening exhibit, “13 Women.” The oil on canvas is part of the museum’s collection, purchased with funds provided through a prior gift of Lois Outerbridge. (Courtesy of the Orange County Museum of Art)

The ground floor and mezzanine of the Orange County Museum of Art will hold open, flexible galleries for permanent collection installations and temporary exhibitions. (Rendering courtesy of Morphosis Architects)

Among the pieces chosen for “13 Women,” one of the opening exhibits of the Orange County Museum of Art is Joan Brown’s “The Journey #5, 1976.” The enamel on canvas was purchased by the museum with additional funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts. (Courtesy of the Orange County Museum of Arts)

An overhead view of the new 53,000 square-foot Orange County Museum of Art, bottom, still under construction, at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. To the left of the OCMA building is the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall and just above it is the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The new OCMA is scheduled to open in October 8, 2022. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register/SCNG)

“Emmanuel and Nicolas are known for their one-of-a-kind Whimsical retail experiences and dynamic collaborations, so they are the perfect partners to create a store for OCMA that complements and enhances our visitors’ experience,” Heidi Zuckerman, the museum’s CEO and director, said in a press release. “We chose the name, The MIND, as we hope this space and its content stimulate visitors’ thoughts and imaginations.”

Museum officials described five Featured sections of the store:

The Library: Featuring artists’ books, magazines, prints and OCMA publications;

The Collection: It will be themed and host a rotating selection of Mostly limited-edition jewelry, art, fashion, accessories and design pieces;

The Vintage Gallery: Will feature “carefully sourced” vintage jewelry and fashion;

The OCMA Exclusive: Merchandise developed to accompany the museum’s contemporary exhibitions;

The Post Office: It will offer free limited-edition postcards and complimentary postal service.

The museum is bringing art into its store with a sculpture centerpiece designed by French artist Sébastien Léon that features “iconic vintage jewelry.”

“Made of mirror-polished stainless-steel scales, the piece was conceived in response to Terra cotta tiles that cover the Exterior and parts of the Morphosis-designed interior of the new building,” museum officials said.

Léon also composed, in collaboration with musician and producer Joshua Carter of Phantogram, a soundtrack the sculpture will play.

“Our goal with The MIND was to create a surprising and unexpected museum store experience envisioned as a ‘destination within a destination,'” Renoird and Libert said in a provided statement. “With a continuously changing inventory of artist- and artisan-designed products, visitors to the store are sure to find something new on each visit.”