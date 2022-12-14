First Look at EPCOT International Festival of Arts Merchandise Featuring Figment!

Disney just released new Merchandise for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023, featuring the beloved Figment. Finally, a Figment Munchlings has been created, and honestly, it’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. I will be buying it the minute it’s released. Not only did they release that, but they also gave us insight into a few new artists joining the festival. Let’s take a look at what Disney had to say.

I’m excited to share some fantastic news. This year’s festival will feature a lineup of new artists that will immerse you in beautiful artwork filled with color, expression and soul. Here’s a sample of some of the amazing new and returning Talent coming to the festival:

Larissa Marantz is an illustrator, cartoonist, and educator who strives to create visually alluring images and enjoys teaching students of various ages how to do the same. Yesenia Moises is an Afro-Latina children’s book Illustrator and toy designer who proudly portrays people of diverse backgrounds playing leading roles in Fantasy adventures.

The work of Ryan Riller, an Animator and illustrator, is Featured in Disney Junior’s “Whisker Haven Tales.” Joe Ledbetter is known for his Distinctive style in painting and vinyl toy design. He has created a Spectacular cast of Creatures used to anthropomorphize the human condition.

Visual art will come to life with prints, canvases, and books by Kahran and Regis Bethencourt, the faces behind CreativeSoul Photography. The husband-and-wife team aims to empower children of color by highlighting their beauty and uniqueness. Going beyond snapshots, they create thought-provoking art showcasing kids across the African Diaspora.

In all, more than 100 Disney and visiting artists will participate in the festival, including guest favorites Dylan Bonner, Fenway Fan, Jerrod Maruyama, and Ashley Taylor. Guests can also experience the long-awaited return of House of Blues and Promenade Fine Arts (previously called Wyland Galleries).

Figment Merchandise

Today, we’re also giving you a first look at some of the new Figment-inspired festival merchandise. Expressive, colorful, and featuring a touch of magic, the assortment is perfect for the whole family. My favorite items include the Spirit Jersey, Figment Chalkboard Framed Mug, Figment Munchlings, and Figment CORKCICLE Tumbler. Brought to life by an array of colors, this collection is the embodiment of embracing your creative side.

See, I told you the Figment Munchlings is the most adorable piece of merch you’ve ever seen. The rest of the Merchandise designed after Figment is perfect for the festival. Now I have a question: Which item in the collection caught your eye, and which new artist are you excited to see at the festival? Let us know in the comments.