First Half Powers Women’s Soccer Past Stony Brook

Next Game: Fordham 9/11/2022 | 3:00 P.M Sept. 11 (Sun) / 3:00 PM Fordham

NEW YORK — The Columbia Women’s soccer team re-entered the win column on Thursday night, harpooning the visiting Stony Brook Seawolves, 4-1. Three of the Lions goals came in the first half, pushing the momentum in Columbia’s favor for the majority of the contest.

Columbia’s (2-1-1) floodgates opened off a corner in the 29th minute. Ania Prussak sent a cross into the box which was tapped home by Grace Hurren . Senior Captain Ally Clark followed suit, taking the ball from the midfield down the entirety of the Lions’ attacking half before finding the back of the net.



The Lions remained on the prowl, securing another corner opportunity in the 38th minute. Kat Jordan provided the feed which was shot home by Stephanie Jung fresh off the bench.

Although the Seawolves earned their place on the scoreboard with a penalty strike, Columbia was quick to counter. A mere 25 seconds later, first-year Maia Tabion recorded her second goal of the season off a series of passes from Clark and Sophia Cavaliere .



When it rains, it scores🌧️⚽️ Columbia answers a Stony Brook penalty goal with a Strike off the boot of Maia Tabion !⬇️ 🖥️ https://t.co/PhsnkU2MjN

📊 https://t.co/Q6Iw05JsJ6#RoarLionRoar #OnlyHere pic.twitter.com/rptQZOO9wa — Columbia Women’s Soccer (@CULionsWSOC) September 9, 2022

Paige Corner played a complete 90 in goal, turning away two shots.

Columbia Returns home Sunday for a 3:00 pm Matchup against Fordham.

For the latest on the Columbia Women’s soccer program, follow @CULionsWSOC on Twitter and Instagram, on Facebook at Facebook.com/ColumbiaWSoccer and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.