First-half Podence goal enough for Lage’s men against Saints

Daniel Podence scored his second Premier League goal of the season as Wolves beat Southampton 1-0 at Molineux.

The little Portugal Winger scuffed his finish in first-half stoppage time, but it was enough to lift Bruno Lage’s side out of the bottom three.

Southampton had a second-half effort through Che Adams ruled out for handball and the striker hit the crossbar with another header.

But Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were unable to follow up their midweek home win against Chelsea and slipped to their third league defeat of the season.

The game simmered for brief periods but never threatened to reach boiling point, with Wolves still struggling for fluidity after their slow start.

Saints midfielder Mohammed Salisu diverted Podence’s early cross for a corner and Rayan Ait-Nouri’s shot was saved at the near post by Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Pedro Neto should have given Wolves a 13th-minute lead when he dragged a low shot wide after being played in by Matheus Nunes on the right edge of the penalty area.

Wolves Skipper Ruben Neves then denied Southampton the opening goal as he blocked Joe Aribo’s shot following Adams’ ball in from the right.

Southampton threatened again but the unmarked Armel Bella-Kotchap headed James Ward-Prowse’s corner tamely wide.

Wolves were in need of inspiration as an unremarkable first half was drawn to a close and club record signing Nunes provided it.

The former Sporting Lisbon winger’s raking right-wing cross picked out Podence and his mis-hit low finish bobbled over the goal-line to give Wolves fans something to cheer.

Wolves’ latest signing Sasa Kalajdzic was replaced at half-time by Goncalo Guedes after making a quiet Premier League debut before Wolves were forced to dig in to protect their narrow lead.

Saints thought they had equalized through Adams’ header, but his effort was ruled out by referee John Brooks as the ball appeared to have come off the striker’s arm.

Adams then clipped the crossbar with another header from substitute Stuart Armstrong’s cross in the 63rd minute.

Wolves defender Jonny’s long-range curling effort Briefly lifted the tension among home fans, who were incensed when Brooks remained unmoved after Guedes went down in the box after appearing to be struck by Bella-Kotchap’s flailing arm.

Southampton continued to press for an equalizer but rarely troubled the Wolves defense.