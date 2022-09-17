First Half Goal Pushes Mizzou Ahead of No. 23 Auburn

Next Game: at LSU 9/22/2022 | 6 p.m Sept. 22 (Thu) / 6 p.m at LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri soccer team capitalized on a first-half goal from a sophomore Kylie Dobbs to hand No. 23 Auburn (4-0-4) its first loss of the season in a 1-0 triumph Thursday, Sept. 16, at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium.

Missouri (3-3-1) scored its first and only goal of the game in the 33rd minute after Dobbs came off the bench to sneak one past Auburn goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska. With the pass coming from freshman Jessica Larson Mizzou broke the tie and held the lead going into the half.

By the end of the contest, Mizzou outshot the visiting Tigers 12-4, eight of which were on goal. Missouri also racked up nine corner kicks compared to Auburn’s six.

NOTES

Mizzou posted nine corner kicks in the game, topping its season average of 7.43 Corners per game.

Dobbs tapped in her second goal of the season for Mizzou’s first ranked win of the season and second under head Coach Stefanie Golan .

. With the win over Auburn, Missouri moves to 5-3-1 in the all-time series.

Mizzou moves to 8-2-1 in SEC opening games since joining the conference in 2012.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach posted the second shutout of her career.

UP NEXT

Mizzou will take on LSU Thursday, Sept. 22, in a road game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kickoff is slated for 6 pm

