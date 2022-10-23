First Half Goal Downs Dukes at Georgia Southern

Next Game: Troy 10/27/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ October 27 (Thu) / 7 p.m Troy History

STATESBORO, Ga. – James Madison conceded a goal in the first half for the first time all season as they fell to Georgia Southern, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon in Sun Belt Conference Women’s soccer at Eagle Field at Erk Park.

The Dukes drop their first league match of the season, snapping an eight-match undefeated streak and falling to 9-3-5, 5-1-3 SBC. The Eagles extended their win streak to five and are now 7-3-5, 6-1-2 SBC.

Senior Lidia Nduka and redshirt junior Brittany Munson led the Dukes offensively with a pair of shots each while redshirt junior Alexandra Blom made three saves in goal.

How It Happened

The defense was on full display in the beginning part of the first half, with only four total shots in the first 20 minutes.

The Dukes had a look at the goal from the sophomore Amanda Attanasi in the 22 minutes that was saved.

Georgia Southern had an opportunity in the 31st minute when Elis Nemtsov stole the ball and had a 1-on-1 chance with Blom. Blom came out on top by saving the shot.

The Eagles took the lead in the 39th minute, scoring on a goal from Nemtsov from the top of the box. The goal snapped a 20-match streak of not allowing a goal in the first half for the Dukes.

Nduka and redshirt junior Suwaibatu Mohammed both put shots on target in the second half, but each was saved.

both put shots on target in the second half, but each was saved. The Dukes’ offense picked up in the second half, finishing with eight shots in the final 45 minutes.

Game Notes

The first half goal positioned the Dukes to trail at halftime for the first time this season.

Georgia Southern outshot JMU 12-10, but both teams each had two corner kicks.

Quoting Head Coach Joshua Walters, Sr.

“We played one half of soccer and that was not up to our standard. To win on the road in any league you have to, have to fight and play like a team. Hopefully this is the Wakeup call for us to play up to our potential.”

Up Next

The Dukes will host Troy at Sentara Park on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 pm in the regular season finale. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.