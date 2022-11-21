First half defense failing Buffs – BuffZone

CONWAY, SC — The three losses suffered by the Colorado men’s basketball team so far this season have more in common than the perplexing nature of the opponents, given the Buffaloes have also defeated a pair of ranked teams.

For a team that has the potential to be a rugged defensive squad, that defense hasn’t answered the bell until it’s too late.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button