First-generation Liberal Arts student reflects on college experience

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Coming to college is daunting for some, but Kaitlin Pasternak, a third-year student majoring in history, knew she wanted to continue her education after high school. As a first-generation college student, the challenges she has faced have only motivated her to push through these last three years.

Pasternak’s family always encouraged her to go to college, but ultimately it was her choice. The Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, native always had Penn State at the top of her list when considering potential schools to further her education.

“Because I am from a small town, I needed to get out of my shell a little bit. There wasn’t any other college that really caught my interest,” Pasternak said.

Her decision to attend Penn State was also impacted by two Scholarships she received — Scholarships that have allowed Pasternak to worry less about the financial impacts of college and focus more on her education and involvement.

“My education wouldn’t have been possible without the College of the Liberal Arts,” she said. “I’m definitely very, very grateful and privileged to have that kind of support as a first-generation student.”

Pasternak said the Department of History is a “tight-knit community” that has continued to be of benefit to her. Being able to meet and learn from Faculty members has sparked Pasternak’s interest in continuing her education after she graduates a year early next summer. She hopes to work in government and politics or even higher education.

“It’s so important to have multiple degrees and different trainings and specialties,” she said. “Overall, I think it’s important to get yourself out there and see what you can do because there are so many different opportunities beyond the undergraduate level that you could take advantage of.”

Pasternak encourages students to reach out to Liberal Arts Student Services, find opportunities, and capitalize on what Penn State has to offer.

“Take advantage of any opportunities granted to you because it will change you. I never thought that I would become a Resident assistant, and you never expect the people you’re going to meet,” Pasternak said. “You don’t know which Professors are going to impact you, and you never know how much fun you’re going to have, especially at Penn State.”

Pasternak was inspired to become a Resident Assistant from her experience with her own Resident Assistant during her first year on campus. As a first-generation student, her Resident Assistant was one of the first people Pasternak met who made a lasting impact and was someone she could look up to for guidance.

Pasternak also has been involved with THON since her first year at Penn State. She started out as a THON committee member and then moved on to become a THON Sustainability ambassador. Those experiences led to the decision to participate as an independent dancer with her friend.

Pasternak is grateful for the opportunities to get involved in both academics and extracurriculars at Penn State and said both helped her adjust to a new environment as a first-generation student.

“Being a first-gen student and having your family be so far away can be hard, especially at a big school,” Pasternak said. “It’s a big achievement for me.”