First Friday Kicks Off January Arts and Music Scene – Arts Knoxville

Having made it through the cold December Rituals of logs and grogs, the January of 2023 politely suggests we turn our attention to it and venture out to exhibition openings and shows. This Friday is FIRST FRIDAY, and since the weather should be tolerable, this would be an excellent chance to get out and see what’s new.

• • • • • •

Emporium Center – Photo: Arts and Culture Alliance

Arts and Culture Alliance at the Emporium Center

• Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission: 8th Gallery of Arts Tribute

• Barbara Enloe: Nothing Deep & Jim Parris: Furniture as Art

• Works by Reem Arnouk

• Bill Timm: Lines of Communication, “Face”ing Madness

• Planetary Exploration through Artistic Imagination and Scientific Discovery

First Friday Opening Reception for all of the above: Friday, January 6, 5:00-9:00 PM

Emporium Center, 100 S. Gay Street – https://www.knoxalliance.com

Regular Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Saturday, January 28 (only), 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Closed Mon Jan 16.

• • • • • •

UT Downtown Gallery

A two-person exhibition of work by Knoxville-based artist and UT Adjunct Assistant professor, Ronda Wrightand Shepherd University Assistant Professor, Kay Dartt.

Opens Friday, January 6, with a First Friday Reception from 5:00PM to 9:00PM. Show continues through February 25.

UT Downtown Gallery — 106 S. Gay Street

• • • • • •

Lilienthal Gallery: Transcending Traditions

Show opened on December 2, 2022 and continues through March 11.

The show includes works by four Israeli women artists: Ziva Wagner Epstein, Edna Segev, Dvora Morag, and Ziva Ben Arav. First Friday reception 4:00 – 8:00 PM

Public Gallery Hours: Thursday – Saturday 12pm – 6pm or by Appointment Lilienthal Gallery

23 Emory Place, Knoxville, TN 37917

865.200.4401

[email protected]

https://lilienthalgallery.com • • • • • • Last Week for… Knoxville Museum of Art: 17th Annual East Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition Show closes Sunday, January 8. Knoxville Museum of Art

1050 World’s Fair Park, Downtown Knoxville

Hours: Tue-Sat 10-5, Sunday 1-5. Information: 865-525-6101,

www.knoxart.org. Admission and parking are free. • • • • • •

Art Market Gallery

January Featured Artist: Lil Clinard and 3-D Artists

First Friday Reception: January 6th, 5:30PM – 9:00PM

