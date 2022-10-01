First Flight wins middle school golf match – The Coastland Times

Wednesday was a near perfect weather day in Moyock, where First Flight won a middle school golf match.

Shooting in the low and mid 40s, the top four Seahawks Golfers scored an overall low of 184 over the first nine holes at Eagle Creek Golf Club to finish ahead of Moyock Middle’s second place 190. Two strokes back with 192, the Currituck Middle School Raiders finished in third and the Manteo Middle School team was fourth with 201.

Josh McClanan, a seventh grader at Moyock, had the afternoon’s best individual performance shooting a 41. Currituck’s Kori Belangia was two strokes back at 43 and First Flight’s Dylan Rodriguez was third with a 44.

Other performances of note included Manteo Golfers Banks Foreman and Colin Godfrey cutting their previous best scores by double digits. Overall there were at least a dozen of the 22 golfers who finished in the 40s.

The next scheduled middle school golf match is set for 3:30 pm on Thursday, October 6 at Nags Head Links. The conference tournament will begin at 2:30 pm on Monday, October 10 at The Currituck Club in Corolla.

