First Financial Foundation Grants The Performing Arts To Build Community

Pictured is: Tafi Stober; VWAPAF Executive Director; Brad Harsha, First Financial Wellness Specialist; Deena Aviles, First Financial Center Manager; Quincy Thompson, VWAPAF Marketing Director; Gina Balzer, First Financial Community Development Program Manager

The First Financial Foundation has awarded the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation (VWAPAF) with a $15,000 grant to fund the Van Wert Live Community Impact Program. The funds of this grant go directly to providing access to performing arts and cultural events presented by the VWAPAF. The funds are administered through collaboration with partner agencies that include the YWCA, Love Inc., and Van Wert City Schools, among others that connect the community with opportunities to engage with the arts. The generosity of The First Financial Foundation is building community and broadening the reach of the performing arts in Van Wert.

“These funds help ensure accessibility to the amazing live entertainment experiences available in Van Wert,” shares Tafi Stober. “We talk at length about the power of the arts. Accessibility is necessary for that power to make an impact. The First Financial Foundation is making that connection possible for families in our communities.”

