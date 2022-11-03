First-ever Manchester Citywide Arts Festival a success, next year’s festival is on the calendar

Slideshow images by Photographers Barret Fraser, Constantine Mills, and Michaela Mallozzi and Karen Jerczyk.

MANCHESTER, NH – Organizers of the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival, a first-time event which ran from September 12-18, 2022, report that the festival was a resounding success based on feedback from vendors, partners and festival attendees.

At a glance

Over 75 collaborators, from artists, to city officials, to partner organizations.

Attendance to events throughout the week was over 8,000, and the two-day street fair saw upwards of 5,000 people on Hanover street over the course of the weekend!

Representation in a wide variety of artistic disciplines occurred throughout the week, including printmaking, traditional African drumming, Improv, weaving, comedy, modern dance, mural painting, and much much more.

A number of artists and local businesses had their highest ever foot traffic days and sales days during the street fair.

Some of the feedback received was summed up in the following quotes:

“It was a fabulous opportunity to share art and see people find an appreciation for a handcrafted item, as well as be part of their community.” -Verne Orlosk, fused glass artist and owner of Studio Verne

“It is truly remarkable to see youth and young adults come to life when they are empowered to run their own booth and make money and connections doing it!

The students … felt seen and respected. This type of programming is integral to the health and culture of our diverse communities.” -Yasamin Safarzadeh, Program Director, Kimball Jenkins Community Art Center

Organizers have announced that the Second Annual Manchester Citywide Arts Festival is on the calendar for September 11-17, 2023with a one-day street fair on Hanover Street on Saturday, September 16. This initiative will continue the mission of offering diverse opportunities for artists and the community to connect and to represent even more artistic disciplines throughout the festival week.

Sponsorship packages are available for next year’s event; interested organizations and businesses can reach out to Laura Zorawowicz at [email protected] Anyone interested in being a collaborator is also encouraged to connect – including those with unique, local talent!