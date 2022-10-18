First-ever ‘Ladakh Literature Day’ celebrated in Leh

Ven Thupstan Paldan honored with first ‘Ladakh Literary Award’

Leh, Oct 17: Ladakh Literature Day was celebrated today to honor the Legacy of renowned Ladakhi historian and eminent scholar, late Tashi Rabgyais, on his 96th birth anniversary as decided by the Hill Council, Leh last year.

Deputy Chairman, Tsering Angchuk, attended the program as the chief guest. EC Art/Culture, Stanzin Chosphel; EC RDD, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee; Secretary Tourism & Culture, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan; DC Leh, Shrikant Suse; Councillors, Heads of religious organizations, officers/officials of LAACL and various dignitaries, including Veteran Scholars and the family members of late Tashi Rabgyais, attended the program Hosted by LAHDC Leh, LAACL and the Tashi Rabgyais Memorial Trust.

Ven Thupstan Paldan, a renowned Scholar and author of Ladakh, was conferred with the first-ever Ladakh Literary Award.

In his keynote address, Ven Paldan expressed gratitude to Hill Council, Leh and the Administration for recognizing his work and honoring him with the title. He appreciated the step taken by the Hill Council in recognizing Ladakhi literature through the award which would be presented every year now onward. Remembering late Tashi Rabgyais, Ven Paldan stated, “The best tribute to late Tashi Rabgyais would be following his footsteps in preserving Ladakhi literature and culture in today’s modern day world.”

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chairman Angchuk highlighted the contribution of late Tashi Rabgyais in promoting and preserving Ladakh’s history, literature, art and culture. They congratulated Ven Thupstan Paldan for receiving the first Ladakh Literary Award. They stated that Ladakhis need to revisit Late Tashi Rabgyais’s Legacy to adopt the literary culture of Ladakh as their identity. Terming Bhoti language as one of the major factors in preserving Ladakh’s unique literature,

The Deputy Chairman urged everyone to encourage the younger generation to learn the language. They informed about various initiatives taken by Hill Council, Leh, which include installation of bilingual signage at schools, making letters/applications in Bhoti twice a week in schools mandatory, etc. “Various initiatives, including adult education programs, funded by the Hill Council, will be implemented during the winter season,” informed Deputy Chairman Angchuk.

EC Art & Culture, Stanzin Chosphel also congratulated Ven Paldan for being bestowed with the prestigious Ladakh Literary Award. He highlighted Ven Paldan’s contribution in the preservation of Ladakh’s literary culture and heritage. He further highlighted LAHDC Leh’s vision of celebrating this day as the Literature Day of Ladakh by honoring the Legacy of late Tashi Rabgyais.

Prominent Scholars and artists shared their experiences with the late Tashi Rabgyais and his contribution to the entire Ladakhi society in the field of art, culture and literature. They highlighted the life and achievements of the late Tashi Rabgyais and stressed the need for preserving his legacy.

Various books published by the Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages ​​(LAACL), Leh along with books by other prominent authors were launched by the dignitaries present during the occasion.