First Ever Golf Course Designed By Tiger Woods Receives Huge Honor in Texas

Tiger Woods is known for his countless talents. Other than his victories on the field, fans love his Humble nature and Brave honesty. However, something new recently came to light as one of the golfer’s hidden talents. And it brought along applause for him after his first ever designed golf course was named the best residential course in Texas!

Tiger Woods’ golf course in Texas gets applauded across the world

Woods, 47, has been in the news for several reasons. There hasn’t been a day when fans haven’t talked about the golf legend on social media. Beginning from his injuries to his recent performances, the golfer has made it to the headlines numerous times. However, other than his swinging skills, Woods tried something brand new for golf enthusiasts in Texas.

Tiger Woods designed the Bluejack National golf course, which opened its doors to the world in 2016. And as expected, it is one of the finest works from the legend. Moreover, it was recently named the number 1 residential golf course in Texas as per USA Today/Golfweek’s Top 200 residential golf course rankings in 2023.

Bluejack National is the only private course that Tiger Woods has designed yet. And as per the overall rankings for residential courses in the States, it landed at number 18. However, this is not the first time that the residential golf course is being named the best one in Texas. Bluejack National has gotten to first place for four years.

The President and general manager of the course, Brett Schoenfield, said, “We’re excited for just a nanosecond and then we go back to work…As I tell the staff all the time, it’s easy to earn number one, it’s really hard to stay there. We don’t want to rest on our laurels.” Woods came forward to inaugurate the course in April 2016.

The best part about Tiger Woods’ golf course is that one doesn’t compulsorily have to be a member to play. Moreover, people from outside Texas also come in to play the Spectacular Fairways throughout the year. The course includes many other amenities to enhance the experience of its guests. A specially designed Playground offers members and players to indulge themselves in a more relaxed, casual game. Not to forget, the lights allow individuals to play at night as well.

