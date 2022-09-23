First-ever Diamond Dig brings excited crowd to Blue Wahoos Stadium

Amanda Fisher stopped the scrapping, paused her search and changed locations.

It led to winning the grand prize in the first “Diamond Dig” at Blue Wahoos Stadium, following Sunday’s home finale with the Blue Wahoos and Biloxi Shucker.

A diamond is the diamond.

“Oh my God!” she screamed, as the crowd digging around behind second base stopped to applaud her good fortune. “I’ve never won anything to this extent.”

More than 150 people spent more than 30 minutes scrapping the infield with plastic spoons in search of a shiny, orange trinket that equated into a $2,500 gift card at Bere’ Jewelers, which sponsored the post-game event.

Each participant got a $50 gift card to the store, a Pensacola fixture for 34-plus years and located on 12th Avenue near Pensacola International Airport. The store has been a Blue Wahoos partner.

More: After summer success, Blue Wahoos extend community kickball league to fall

More: Pensacola Ice Flyers expand charitable efforts with Steps For Autism event

A mass of people on infield at Blue Wahoos Stadium dig for a trinket worth $2,500 at Blue Wahoos first Diamond Dig event Sept. 20

Store owners Barry and Laura Cole were there to congratulate her. More than 200 people had signed up.

“I was surprised to see the number of men out there digging,” Fisher said. “I didn’t expect that.”

She then turned to her husband, Matt Fisher, a radio Personality on Jet 100.7 FM and Gulf Coast Country WXBM (102.7 FM), and said, “I should have signed you up, so we would have had four hands out there!”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button