First ever All-Butler County Volleyball team – Butler County Times-Gazette

By Charles Chaney BCTG Sports Editor

It’s better late than never.

I made a point to cover more volleyball this season than in the past year. While the “views” or “analytics” aren’t there for it, the kids and the schools deserve coverage on it. Our previous company told us to save our time and not but this new company with CherryRoad has been in support of this and it’s been a blast.

We covered league championships. We covered multiple state tournaments and with the help of our sister papers, we were able to expand some of our coverage.

From Flinthills finishing state runner-up to Circle finishing third in Class 4A, we had plenty of successful teams in the county. That’s why this season I am trying to release my all-county volleyball team.

A couple of things to note about this list: it’s not position specific. It’s based on coaches’ recommendations and my own eyes. While I am learning the game, it’s sometimes really easy to see who stands out over other players.

It’s all subjective. I didn’t leave anyone out on purpose nor was their a vendetta against any school. In all, we had 10 players on the all-county squad, with anyone who was recommended going on the Honorable mention squad. Player of the year and Coach of the year were chosen by me. My criteria for each were different. The player was the player who I felt made the most difference in her team’s success. The Coach of the year was the Coach who I felt helped her team exceed expectations.

If you disliked my list, that’s fine. I’m learning and I can admit maybe if I did something wrong. Please email me ([email protected]) if you want to discuss something where you think I missed.

All-County volleyball team

Players listed in alphabetical order

Maddi Amekporfor, sr., Andover Central

10th in 5A with 303 kills, 275h in 5A with 25.1% hitting percentage. First team AVCTL-II. Team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament.

Jacqueline Corcoran, Sr., Circle, Outside Hitter

2nd in 4A with 442 kills; 6th in 4A with 30.6% hitting percentage; 16th in 4A in digs with 335. AVCTL-III first team and AVCTL-III Player of the Year; KVA first team all-state selection. The team finished third in the Class 4A state tournament.

Kenzie Foster, Sr., Andover, Libero

4th in Class 5A in digs with 319. 6th in league in aces with 41. Had a serve receive of 2.06. 2nd team AVCTL-II.

Karly Girty, Sr., Flinthills, Setter

12th in 1A-I in Kills with 258; 2nd in 1A-I with 96 aces; 5th in 1A-I in assists with 583; 1st team SCBL; 1st team KVA Allstate. Team finished runner-up in 1A-I

Taytum Lovesee, sr., Bluestem, middle hitter

First team Tri-Valley league; 1st is team with 141 kills; 1st with 41 blocks.

Harlee Randall, so., Flinthills, Middle Blocker

First team SCBL; Second team 1A-I KVA All-State; 1st in 1A-I in hitting percentage at 38.5%; 4th in 1A-I with 382 kills; 6th in aces with 82; 4th in 1A-I in blocks with 104; Team finished state runner-up in 1A-I.

First team Heart of America; Second team 4A KVA All-State; 1st in 4A in assists with 1,002. 3rd in state regardless of class in assists; helped team finish third place in Class 4A state tournament. Also named to all-state tournament team.

Flinthills 1A-I state runner-up

Coach Ratcliff took the Flinthills Mustangs to the Class 1A-I state Finals for the first time in school history and were on the doorstep of a state title. She turned Flinthills into one of the most dominant teams in Class 1A-I this season as they won 33 consecutive matches.

Going into the state tournament, the Mustangs were unbeaten against Class 1A-I opponents and their only two losses were to the state champion, Little River.

She coaches a first-team all-state player by the Kansas Volleyball Association in Karly Girty, who is committed to Iowa Western, a JUCO Powerhouse program. She also had a loaded sophomore class, including second team all-stater, Harlee Randall.

Flinthills only dropped four sets during their 33-match winning streak, with two of them forcing the Mustangs to come from a set back. It was much like the coming from behind against Spearville, who was the Defending state Champion and against Doniphan West in the 1A-I state semifinals. In all, five of their wins this season were come-from-behind victories.

She took an unranked Flinthills Squad to the state championship match. They reached as high as No. 6 in the Kansas Volleyball Association rankings.

Player of the Year: Allie Paulsen, Andover Central

Allie Paulsen was a Consensus player of the year in Butler County. When it came to other coaches naming other players, Paulsen was nominated by four difference coaches, including some coaches who were in much smaller classes than Andover Central.

The Wichita State commit was a big reason why Andover Central marched their way into the Class 5A state tournament. She helped the Jaguars turn around a program that in Paulsen’s freshman year won only eight matches. As a senior, she helped her school win 34 matches and were a win away from the state semifinals. It was the most wins at Andover Central in eight years, since 2014, when they won 35 matches.

She ranks high in many different statistical categories throughout Class 5A for the Jaguars. Paulsen was picked as the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II player of the year by the coaches. She was also named as a second team all-state selection by the KVA.

Ranks 14th in 5A in Kills with 285; 16th in 5A in aces with 47; 9th in 5A in blocks with 74. First team AVCTL-II. Second team KVA 5A selection. Team qualified for Class 5A state tournament.

Honorable mention

Players listed in alphabetical order

Andover: Lexi Gagnon, sr.; Sophie Hall, sr.; Megan Ralston, sr.; Gabby Reynolds, Jr. Andover Central: Willow Deckinger, Jr.; Hayden Snodgrass, Jr.; Gretta Stover, Jr.; Jordyn Washington, so. Augusta: Kayla Houghtaling, jr.; Sophie Scott, Jr. Berean Academy: Kelsey Koonz, sr.; Anna Smith, Jr.; Alexa Timkin, sr.; Lillie Veer, Sr. Bluestem: Mallory Potter, Jr.; Sophia Reyes, Jr.

Circle: Mia Fox, Jr.; Lyric Edgerle, sr.; Sydney Johnson, Sr.; Katelyn Paul, so.; Hailee Schropp, sr. Douglas: Sam Estes, Jr.; Becca Hajdukovich, sr.; Codi Mitchell, Jr.; Madison Moore, fr.; Hayleigh Waggoner, Jr. El Dorado: Chloe Coiner, sr. Macy Parsons, sr. Flinthills: Madison Alvord, sr.; Paige Corter, so.; Kolby Holcomb, Jr.; Tarin Lakin, sr.; Emily Scribner, so.; Rylie Wight, so. Remington: Eva Hilgenfeld, Jr.; Bri Hochstetler, Jr.; Caroline Johnson, Jr.; Kaleigh O’Brien, sr. Rose Hill: Dayliegh Barger, sr.; Maddy Heinz, sr.; Kadence Heumann, so.; Payton Jackson, Jr.

Reagan Smith, jr., Circle, setter

Coach of the Year: Crystal Ratcliff,