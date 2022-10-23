First Annual Chalk Walk Art in Old Town North a Success

ALEXANDRIA, VA — On Saturday, October 15, from 10am-4pm, the Streets in Old Town North Alexandria were turned into amazing art museums. Artists transformed sidewalks and parking lots throughout the area to bring the First Annual “Chalk Walk” to Old Town North.

“We are so happy to have such great artists join us in Old Town North where they can showcase their amazing work,” said Agnes Artemel, President of the Old Town North Alliance. “The locations donated by many Alliance members will showcase the Arts and Cultural District in Old Town North.”

The morning kicked off at Canal Center where artists picked up their chalk supplies and received their assigned sidewalk designations. The weather was perfect, with just the right amount of warmth and sunrise to inspire the artists. Some artists even chalked hopscotch in their spaces to get the imaginative juices flowing.

Soon afterwards, they began to create their chalk masterpieces. Several artists have never worked with chalk before, having used mainly watercolors, acrylics, pastels, and clay. So this proved to be a new experience for many – creating art expressions on cement.

“The Joy of art” and “giving back to the community” were the two common themes most artists mentioned as they spoke of the “why” behind their artwork. Several of the artists shared that they create art part-time, or even in their downtime, while juggling day jobs ranging from bookkeeper, architect, teacher, recent VCU grad, Gaming artist, to fundraiser, among others.

“This is my favorite part of the year,” says Remy Lavelle, who was creating a pumpkin patch chalk art as a tribute to her over-the-rainbow-bridge dog, Pluto. “If I learned anything as a (former) teacher, it’s being a part of the community.”

“I missed being covered in pigment,” says Mairi Thorne, with a laugh. She earned her degree in 2016 in Game Art, but wanted to return to getting her hands in the artwork elements.

Her friend, chalking beside her, is Michael Price, a recent VCU graduate, primarily creates wire art as a sculptor. He currently works at the Torpedo Factory and hopes one day to be a juror in an art display.

Chalking artists included the following:

Anila Angjeli, Glenn Christianson, Nicole Flag, Adrienne Iannazzo, Patrick Kirwin, Remy Lavelle, Michael Price, Kristin Neubauer, Will Shanklin, Mairi Thorne, Brad Ulery, Vanessa Vale, Joyce Wagner, Julia Wagner, and Margaret Wohler

A “Kids Fun” area with chalking opportunities for children was available in the parking lot at the corner of North Royal and Montgomery Street.

The community as well as the artists appreciated the chance to pause and take in the beauty of art in the fresh air. Walkers patronized Old Town North coffee shops such as St. Elmo’s, and surrounding restaurants and establishments while they strolled, enjoying the beautiful Saturday weather. The day wrapped up with food trucks and live music at the Canal Center after 4pm.

Additional Photos:

[SEE ALSO: Synetic’s “Dracula” is Sexy and Slick“]



Post Views:

0