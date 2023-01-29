Fireworks go off early, Hill-Murray scores extra-attacker goal, OT goal to beat host White Bear Lake – The Rink Live

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — There were some fireworks to celebrate the end of the day … before the day ended.

Coincidence or not, it delayed the end of the game because a goal was scored shortly afterwards.

And Brady Ingebritson ended up scoring two of the most memorable goals of his career for Hill-Murray. Ingebritson scored an extra-attacker goal with 46.5 seconds left in regulation and then got a rebound goal at 2:06 of overtime to give the Pioneers a 3-2 win in single-digit temperatures over White Bear Lake on the outdoor ice Saturday.

It was the last game of Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Township and it gave Hill-Murray (8-8-1) its sixth straight win over the Bears (13-4).

“We knew we could win this game and we said before it to keep it simple, take the goalie’s eyes away and just throw pucks low on the net,” Ingebritson said. “That’s what we did and success came our way.”

With 1:21 left in regulation, Pioneers Coach Bill Lechner took a time out with a faceoff Looming in the Bears defensive zone. With Hill-Murray trailing 2-1, they pulled goalie Jack Erickson for an extra attacker.

When the announcement that there was one minute left in regulation, Fireworks began going off behind the Hill-Murray goal as play was going on in the White Bear Lake zone. With Fireworks smoke drifting down to the ice, Ingebritson scored to tie the game.

“Coach told me to go take the goalie’s eyes away,” said Ingebritson, who is listed at 6-foot-1. “We got the puck up to the point and I just saw it and I knew he was going to shoot low.

“I read it, saw the rebound come down low and I was right there to tap it in.”

In the overtime, he was also able to knock in a rebound at 2:06 for the game-winner.

“Landon Cottingham made a great play and shot it on the (goalie) pads,” Ingebritson said. “I was in the right spot at the right time and just tapped it in.”

Those were the team-leading seventh and eighth goals of the season for Hill-Murray, which has had a lot of roster turnover since taking third place in the Class AA state tournament last season.

“(Ingebritson) is hungry and he’s a senior and a captain,” Lechner said. “We only have 5-6 guys returning and two of them are out of uniform still (with injuries). So he has to be a leader and a go-to guy.”

Hill-Murray defenseman Landon Cottingham (20) carries the puck against White Bear Lake with Bears junior center Nolan Roed (9) in pursuit in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

SCSU Recruit earns top honor

While Ingebritson was the top performer for the Pioneers, junior center Nolan Roed was the top player for the Bears.

Roed, a St. Cloud State recruit, scored a rebound goal at 10:26 of the third period to give White Bear Lake a 2-1 lead.

“I found some open ice in front of the net and (Blake Eckerle) came down and put it on net,” Roed said of the play that led to his 20th goal of the season. “I just buried it.”

It looked like it was going to be the game-winner until the last minute of the third period against their rival. This was the 91st meeting between the schools in a rivalry that began in 1963.

“It sucks,” Roed said of the loss. “We always want to beat these guys. We just didn’t do what we needed to do to win that one.”

White Bear Lake forward Aiden Welch (8) skates with the puck against Hill-Murray in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Roed also had an assist on White Bear Lake’s first goal. They won a faceoff and then found senior wing Aiden Welch with a pass on the back door on a set play and he scored at 1:49 of the first period to make it 1-1.

Roed has 39 points in 17 games after having 19 goals and 40 points in 27 games last season.

Shakopee receives 2025 bid

While Warroad will play host to Hockey Day Minnesota in 2024, it was announced after the game that Shakopee will play host to the event in 2025.

HILL-MURRAY 3, No. 9 WHITE BEAR LAKE 2 (OT)

WBL 1-0-1-0—2

HM 1-0-1-1—3

First period: 1. HM, Boden Sampair 4 (unassisted) :58; 2. WBL, Aiden Welch 14 (Nolan Roed 19) 1:49.

Second period: No scoring. Penalty: WBL, Grady Gallatin (interference) 6:15.

Third period: 3. WBL, Roed 20 (Blake Eckerle , Joe Belisle ) 10:26; 4. HM, Brady Ingebritson 7 (Lucas Mann 7, Graham Greeder 10) 16:14. Penalty: HM, Greeder (cross-checking) :23.

Overtime: 5. Ingebritson 8 (Landon Cottingham 6, Jackson Reeves 6) 2:06.

Goaltenders: HM, Jack Erickson 7-1-7-1—16 (2 GA); WBL, Leo Gabriel 6-2-11-1—20 (3 GA).

Power plays: HM 0-1, WBL 0-1.