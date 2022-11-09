Firehouse Arts Center cuts ribbon on Gallery – The Post-Searchlight

Firehouse Arts Center cuts ribbon on Gallery Published 10:59 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

After months of renovations, a crowd gathered in the main display hall of the Firehouse Arts Center last Thursday afternoon for the ribbon cutting of the Firehouse Art Gallery and Shop, to much applause and fanfare.

“Congratulations to the Firehouse Arts Center and the Board for this wonderful accomplishment,” Chamber of Commerce president Lauren Minor said. “We exist to see our community thrive. The Chamber of Commerce exists to help our members thrive, and in turn for our economy to thrive.”

In addition to interior renovations, the Firehouse now sports a snazzy new sign in front, as well as a small shop of art supplies inside.

Downtown Development Authority director Amanda Glover also spoke at the event. “This is, as Lauren said, a great new amenity, an establishment, to have Downtown,” she said. “With all the varied aspects of shopping and dining and just the retail, everything all together, it makes a great new spot for people to come and enjoy the arts, and enjoy just being a part of Downtown.”

Firehouse vice president Lorenda Smith was present at the event, and briefly addressed the crowd before the ribbon was cut. “First of all, thank you for our wonderful and beautiful and talented artists who have allowed their work to be displayed here,” she said. “We are so blessed to have a group of wonderful, talented individuals that serve on our board,” she continued. Smith also acknowledged the Firehouse Art Gallery’s executive director, Jessica Polsky. “Jessica came to us with so much background with non-profits, and just a creative spirit, and I will tell you, she is a big part of how this finally came to be.”

While the ribbon cutting was held just after 5:00 PM, the Gallery and Shop were open to the public until 7:00 PM that night, with catering provided by The American.

“We are excited,” Smith said. “We want to be the art beat of the community, and I mean that with all my heart.”