FireFish Arts invites all artists to the first holiday soirée

FireFish Arts is looking to connect with the local arts community.

FireFish is a nonprofit arts organization with a mission to revitalize the city of Lorain through programming, community arts access and outreach, as well as leadership development.

The organization is hosting its first Holiday Artists Soirée at 6:30 pm, Dec. 14,. at Magdalen’s Gallery and Espresso, 633 Broadway in downtown Lorain.

Artists and supporters are encouraged to join the organization for coffee, conversation and camaraderie.

Candice Pettigrew Ruckman, operations and marketing manager for FireFish, said it will be an opportunity for open communication.

“Our goal is to find new ways to engage and support our artists in downtown Lorain,” Pettigrew Ruckman said. “We really just want to provide the venue and listen to them.

“By having these conversations, we can figure out what their needs are and how FireFish can support them.”

FireFish is best known for its annual festival which runs throughout the summer months.

“We’re a year-round organization and hold programs outside of our main festival,” Pettigrew Ruckman said. “We want to utilize the artists within our own community for the programs, as well as supporting them with their own endeavours.”

The event will also feature regional artist Mark E. Howard, who will share his story as a successful artist and answer questions.

“Our executive director, Joan Perch, felt it would be really beneficial to bring in a local yet renowned artist and have them talk about their journey through Northern Ohio’s arts culture and help to bridge the gap,” Pettigrew Ruckman said, adding they hope to interact with newer artists. “This is providing an opportunity for us to connect with new artists.

“There are so many artists that are looking for a chance to get on the scene, and we want to be able to help them with that.”

The goal is to find paid opportunities for their artists, Pettigrew Ruckman said.

“Our vision is to be the arts organization downtown, so when anyone is looking for an artist, they can come to us and we can build up a referral network,” she said. “It can be hard for artists to find those paid opportunities, and our goal is to help provide income for them.”

FireFish is asking those interested in attending the Holiday Artists Soirée to RSVP via email at [email protected]

For more information, visit firefishfestival.com.