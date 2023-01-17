Fired WVU Basketball Coach: “Unforeseen Dismissal.”

Former WVU basketball associate head Coach Larry Harrison says his firing last week was “unforeseen.” Harrison released a statement earlier today about his dismissal, his first public comment since he was let go. Here is the statement in its entirety:

“Thank you to numerous players, boosters, media, alumni, coaches, friends and fans that have reached out to me over these past days. I wish I had an explanation to share with you in regards to my unforeseen dismissal, but I don’t. However I can assure you that I am not the subject of any NCAA, criminal or other investigations or violations. I read the university’s statement that the decision was made in the best interest of Mountaineer basketball. I can only assume that some important people believe that to be true.”

“To Mountaineer Nation. Thank you for your loyalty, support and friendship over the last 15 1/2 years. We had some great times! Remember our first year, 2007, when we advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with wins over Arizona and Duke; taking the city of Indianapolis at the Final Four or my personal favorite, winning the Big East Tournament! I will always cherish the years of ‘Press Virginia’. Thank you for the cheers and being the loudest house in the conference.”

To the players, both past and present, remember I’m a phone call away and like always, ‘Coach Harry got your back’. You have my continued love, loyalty and support.”

“Sincerely, Coach Larry Harrison”

“Once a Mountaineer Always a Mountaineer”