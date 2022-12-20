Fire On Shinnecock Golf Club Property Shuts Down County Road 39: FD

SOUTHAMPTON, NY — Firefighters raced to the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club property on St. Andrew’s Road and County Road 39 in Southampton to extinguish a blaze that gutted a home, officials said.

The fire completely shut down County Road 39 for three hours — the road has since reopened — as a 5-inch hose was stretched across the roadway, Chris Brenner, public information officer for the Southampton Fire Department, said. According to Brenner, the call came in at 12:50 pm for the fire at a home on the golf club property.

The 1,000 square-foot building was a “total loss,” Brenner said. Thankfully, the Resident was out of town and no injuries were reported. Southampton Volunteer Ambulance was at the scene, as were others, he said.

Southampton Town Police said patrol officers also responded, as did the Hampton Bays Fire Department. Southampton Town fire marshals responded to determine the cause of the fire.

