Finnish Them: Kaapo Kakko’s late goal lifts NY Rangers over NY Islanders

Kaapo Kakko’s late goal lifted the Rangers over the Islanders last night at MSG, the final meeting between these two teams in the regular season. The goal came 14 minutes after the Rangers fourth line tied it, their second tying goal of the game, early in the third period. This was a game of comebacks for the Rangers, who didn’t lead until Kakko’s goal.

Scoring depth came through for the Rangers, with the fourth line netting a pair of goals (Johnny Brodzinski, Barclay Goodrow) and Ben Harpur getting two assists. Igor Shesterkin wasn’t spectacular, but he did more than enough to keep the Rangers in it while Ilya Sorokin did the same for the Isles. Sorokin was busier in this game than Shesterkin, a rare occurrence since the pair came over from the KHL.

The Rangers needed the win to avoid another potential losing streak, and came away with the big two points. Also important is that this is the fourth straight game where the Rangers had a good process. Good process, Blais out, Kravtsov and Goodrow finally swapped lines, and all of a sudden, this Rangers team is for real.

Isles 1, Rangers 0

The Islanders got some fortuitous bounces as they entered the zone, thus Romanov was able to keep the zone. His shot didn’t get through, but Anders Lee’s centering pass from the post went off Ryan Lindgren’s skate and in.

Rangers 1, Isles 1

The Rangers powerplay changed up their look a few games ago, and it’s been working in getting better looks. Teams can’t focus on Mika Zibanejad when he’s not in his usual spot and when Artemi Panarin is shooting regularly. Panarin moved over, and the Islanders didn’t know what to do. Good puck movement and rotation to adjust to what the Islanders were giving them.

Isles 2, Rangers 1

It’s not so much that Kaapo Kakko turned the puck over, it’s where he turned the puck over. There was no support if he lost the puck, and that he did by stick handling too much. Mat Barzal is a Breakaway is tough to stop. Not the best moment in Kakko’s career.

Rangers 2, Isles 2

Julien Gauthier and Barclay Goodrow did their own version of the Kreider play. The Rangers forced the Isles into a turnover in the defensive zone and transitioned to offense. The Isles had bodies back, but Salo couldn’t keep up with Gauthier, who beat him to the Goodrow flip pass and then slid it under Ilya Sorokin.

Isles 3, Rangers 2

The Rangers couldn’t control the puck when it was 1-on-4, so when the Isles regrouped, they were able to get the puck back to Romanov for the point shot that beat Shesterkin through a screen. There wasn’t really a defensive breakdown by the Rangers here, but being unable to control the puck when it’s 1-on-4 was a problem.

Rangers 3, Isles 3

The fourth line had a good cycling shift, and eventually Gauthier got the puck with room at the top of the circle with Goodrow in front. Goodrow got something on it, and tipped it through Sorokin. Not really a defensive breakdown by the Isles, just good movement and some puck luck for the Rangers.

Rangers 4, Isles 3

Mat Barzal mishandled the dump in by the Rangers, and K’Andre Miller made a perfect pass to an oddly uncovered Kakko. Redemption, thy name is Kakko.

Rangers 5, Isles 3

Trocheck empty netter.

