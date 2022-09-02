Finnish Guard Elina Aarnasilo Earns UCLA Women’s Basketball Offer

The Bruins have shifted their focus to Overseas recruiting over the past week, sending out another offer to a prospect in the Nordic region.

UCLA Women’s basketball sent a Scholarship offer to class of 2024 Finnish guard Elina Aarnisalo on Wednesday, the Scandinavian College Athletics Agency announced on Twitter. The 17-year-old spent August appearing on the FIBA ​​circuit, playing for her native country Finland.

Virginia is the only other Collegiate program to have publicly offered Aarnisalo, and they did so on Aug. 4.

