Finn Ballard McBride’s First Goal of the Season Lifts UCSB Over No. 24 Loyola Marymount | Sports

Finn Ballard McBride’s first goal of the season turned out to be the game winner as UCSB beat No. 24 Loyola Marymount, 2-1, in a nonconference match on a hot Sunday in Los Angeles.

Ballard McBride scored in the 80th minute off a Lucas Gonzalez assist to break a 1-1 tie and give the Gauchos their second of the season. They are 2-1-1 after handing Loyola Marymount (2-1-1) its first loss.

The game was scoreless at halftime. UCSB’s Diran Bebekian had a penalty shot stopped by a diving LMU goalkeeper Mitchell Wilson in the 38th minute.

The Lions were awarded a penalty kick in the 49th minue and Noel Caliskan converted for a 1-0 lead.

UCSB stepped up its pressure and scored the equalizer on an own goal. A low cross sent into the box deflected off the back of LMU and into the goal.

Gonzalez set up Ballard McBride for the go-ahead goal, giving him an assist in each of his last two games.

The Gauchos fired off a season-high 16 shots against LMU.

UCSB junior goalkeeper Leroy Zeller made five saves, giving him 11 in his last two matches.

The Gauchos next play Oregon State on Friday at Harder Stadium.