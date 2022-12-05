Fine Arts Student of the Week: Sophomore explores creative side through Yearbook – Brainerd Dispatch

Grade: Sophomore.

Age: 16.

Art focus: Brainerd High School Brainonian.

Adviser nomination: “Bella is consistently working towards every deadline and does so with a positive attitude. She also spreads an overall community throughout the Yearbook staff,” Adviser Rick Jensen said.

Artist most admired? I have loved Moriah Elizabeth for what seems like forever, she uses lots of bright colors and different mediums, it’s really fun to look at.

Why did you join Brainonian? Honestly, I’m not really sure why I joined. I got an email for an informational Yearbook Google meet, and I basically said “Sure, I’m not busy, why not?” so I went and it seemed fun so I applied.

Talk about your role on the Yearbook staff: I take photos for events, I put together pages, and I try to help others if and when I can.

What excites you about being in the yearbook? I love putting pages together, the whole process is super fun and it’s like a puzzle trying to figure out what photos should go where. You also get to see who’s in what activities, it’s really fun to find out what my classmates do in their free time.

How is the Yearbook coming so far? It’s really good! All of our fall pages are coming together!

Other extracurricular activities: Key Club, Art Club, Student Council.

Dream job: A job that has to do with some sort of art, I’m not really sure at this point.

Favorite movie: “The Proposal.”

Favorite TV show: “Gilmore Girls” or “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD”

Favorite book: “The Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo or any Taylor Jenkins Reid books.

Favorite food: Sushi.

Favorite Christmas song: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Favorite subject: Art.

Hobbies: Crocheting, any art mediums, reading.

Parents: Rachel and Jamey Volkl.