Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior finds fulfillment in making music – Brainerd Dispatch

Tim Fox

Grade: Senior.

Age: 17.

Art focus: Music, including jazz ensemble and wind symphony.

Adviser nomination: “Tim is a wonderful and hard-working bassoonist in Wind Symphony and our “solid rock” of a bass player in Jazz Ensemble I. He is very dedicated and a musical leader in both ensembles,” Adviser Chris Fodgerud said.

Memorable fine arts achievement: I think playing “Blue Shades” by Frank Tichelli was the best I’ve felt in my life.

Artist most admired: At the moment I really enjoy listening to the alt rock band Glass Beach.

Instrument(s): My main instrument is the bass. On top of that I play quite a bit of percussion instruments as well as guitar, ukulele, electric bass, and my second favorite instrument is probably the upright bass.

What do you enjoy most about your instruments? I always love learning new things so the bassoon is the perfect instrument for me

Favorite piece you’ve performed: “Blue Shades” By Frank Tichelle.

What do you enjoy most about wind symphony and jazz ensemble? I enjoy being able to make art with other people who have a common goal and interest. It’s really fulfilling and nothing makes me happier.

Other extracurricular activities: CLC Wind Symphony.

Dream job: I want to make a living out of playing the bassoon. I don’t know what that is gonna be yet though.

Favorite movie: “A Silent Voice.”

Favorite TV show: “Violet Evergarden.”

Favorite book: “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak.

Favorite musical artist: Glass Beach.

Favorite holiday song: “Love To Keep Me Warm” by Laufey feat. dodie.

Favorite subject: Music.

Favorite food: Fresh baguettes.

Hobbies: Making Music.

Parents: Angela Fox.