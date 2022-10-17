Fine Arts Student of the Week: Nature inspires junior in Pottery – Brainerd Dispatch

Grade: Junior.

Age: 17.

Art focus: Pottery.

Adviser nomination: “Lark Dodge is an impressive Pottery student and a great choice for Fine Art Student of the Week. Lark has a mature Pottery style, as each piece is completed with attention to detail and refinement. Anytime there is a Pottery piece that has something a bit peculiar about it or it makes you look twice you can almost bet it’s Lark’s. It’s always a delight to see what Lark will do with a Pottery project as she has a way of turning it into an intricate and well crafted masterpiece. We in the visual art department congratulate you as our Fine Art Student of the week! Keep up the great work, Lark,” Adviser Lea Anderson said.

Proudest piece: Snail with a spiral shell.

Other fine arts activities: Digital photography and music.

What drew you to art? I started drawing in fifth grade, when I saw a magazine that had a wolf on the front, and then I drew the wolf. And I’ve just been drawing since then. But I kind of put drawing on the side recently because I’ve always gotten these beautiful ideas in my brain, but they never ended up making it on paper the way I wanted them to. So I’ve been trying to figure out different forms of art. I’ve been making jewelry, and now Pottery I’m trying out. And I’m really liking pottery, and I think it’s something that I could do for the rest of my life.

What inspires your art the most? Nature — the colors of nature, the shapes. And I like incorporating spiritual elements. … Nature is what I love the most and inspires me throughout my day-to-day life in my art. And I try to, with my art, get inspired from different experiences in my life. All of my collections, it’s from different parts of my life and different memories that I now have on display in my bedroom. That just reminds me of all the things I’ve done in my life.

And then I also like just taking a lot of time to start Sculpting and putting a lot of time and effort into making something absolutely perfect. I’m not a perfectionist, but I like being slow with my art and putting a lot of thought into it.

What do you hope to accomplish by the end of the school year? I hope to set the groundwork for where I can start doing this on my own going forward and I’ll know what to do, how to do it. And then I won’t be tied to having a class or something. I can do it on my own and keep doing it on my own.

Job aspirations: Continue doing Pottery to see if I can make a business out of it by either selling Pottery or putting it in art shows.

Favorite movie: Tim Burton’s stop-motion works.

Favorite TV show: Adventure Time.

Favorite book: Lord of the Rings series by JRR Tolkien.

Favorite song: The Moon Song by beabadoobee.

Favorite band/musician: Mason Jennings.

Favorite food: Hot dogs.

Hobbies: Hiking, kayak camping.

Parents: Heidi Dodge.