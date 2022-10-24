Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior found family in theater – Brainerd Dispatch

Ava Branstner

Grade: Junior.

Age: 16.

Art focus: Theater.

Adviser nomination: “Ava Branstner is our stage manager for the fall show “Father of the Bride.” This is Ava’s first time as a stage manager, and they are doing fantastic! From making sure actors have pencils to write their blocking in their script, to helping set-up the risers for the audience members — Ava does it all! Ava is required to be at rehearsal every day Mondays-Thursdays, and Ava always attends rehearsals with a smile and a happy heart. I am honored to have Ava as such an integral role in this production. This show could not happen without Ava Branstner,” Adviser Karla Johnson said.

Memorable fine arts achievement: When I was in fourth grade, I won first place in the district writing competition in the essay section. I had written about my experience visiting the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado before I knew it was based off the movie “The Shining.”

Other fine arts activities: Symphonic band, jazz band and two years of choir.

How did you get interested in theater? Doing theater has always been appealing to me. I’ve been wanting to do it since I can remember. My dad really encouraged me to do it too. He was heavily involved in theater when he was in high school and has won awards for his acting. However, I am not an actor like my dad. I like being backstage and being involved in all the tech-related stuff.

What do you love about theater? I joined theater during the height of COVID-19. I was a freshman, and my freshman year was by far the most depressing year of my life. Theater had given me a sense of purpose and belonging, and the people within theater became a family away from family. I love theater because I’ve been able to create a sense of closeness with others in some of the darkest times in my life.

Favorite production: I really liked “Oklahoma!,” the production that took place my freshmen year solely for the fact that it was cowboy themed and I love cowboys.

What’s the most challenging part of theatre? Besides not Balling my eyes out at the end of every show? Getting some of the kids to write down their blocking, that has been a challenging issue to have to deal with.

Dream job: I don’t really know if I am entirely honest. However I am thinking about potentially going into a career of Forensic investigation.

Favorite movie: “Dark Shadows,” directed by Tim Burton or “Interview with the Vampire” directed by Neil Jordan.

Favorite TV show: “Good Omens” directed by Douglas MacKinnon.

Favorite book: “The Dresden Files” by Jim Butcher.

Favorite subject: Spanish and chemistry.

Favorite band/musician: Ghost.

Favorite song: I’ve been feeling “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid” lately.

Favorite food: Bagels with cream cheese and an omelet.

Parents: Sam and Beth Branstner.