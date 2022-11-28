Fine Arts Student of the Week: Junior explores creative side in video production – Brainerd Dispatch

Grade: Junior.

Age: 16.

Art focus: Video production.

Adviser nomination: “Shannon has been great in our Video Production II class. He is Emerging as a leader of the Warrior Weekly student produced show, which makes up a large part of this class. In addition to being one of our on-camera anchors, Shannon is an ‘ideas person’ and has provided a lot of material for our show,” Adviser Andrew Dwyer said.

Artist most admired: Bob Marley.

What got you interested in video production? The thing that got me interested in video production was the thought of making cool videos and learning how to take a video properly for skateboarding and snowboarding.

What are some of your favorite videos you’ve produced? One of my favorite videos I’ve produced is a video I made last year when me and a friend made a video we called “How to Prank.” Basically we got a friend outside of the class to be a person we could prank and we eventually tripped him as the prank in the end.

Talk about your work on the Warrior Weekly show: I work on being an Anchor and “On the Prowl” every week and sometimes other skits that air on Warrior Weekly.

What’s the biggest challenge about being on camera? I personally don’t have a problem being on camera, but the biggest challenge is definitely getting the words you’re supposed to say right.

Dream job: Being an entrepreneur.

Favorite subject: Video production.

Favorite movie: “The Maze Runner.”

Favorite TV show: “Inside Job.”

Favorite book: “The Compound” by Stephanie Stuve-Bodeen.

Favorite song: “Worst Day.”

Favorite band/singer: A Tribe Called Quest.

Favorite Thanksgiving food: Dinner rolls.

Hobbies: Skateboarding and snowboarding.

Parents: Dawn Rasmussen and Edward Rasmussen.