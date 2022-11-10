Fine Arts Feature: Victoria Boyd’s ‘The Path of Circumstance’



A painting in Victoria Boyd’s series “The Paths of Circumstance” which represents life in a first-world country.

Hi! I’m Victoria Boyd, a Pre-Art Therapy major here at Taylor. I’ve loved painting ever since I was 4 years old and have grown into my style over the years. During my senior year, I finished most of my pieces for my portfolio and they ended up being recognized in a national competition! Ever since then, I have had the hope that other people may see my work and reflect on what it means to them. My pieces always have some sort of meaning behind them, but art is whatever the Viewer sees it as, so hopefully, when you see my work, you are able to think about what it means to you!

This series is titled “The Paths of Circumstance.” Through my art, I wanted to highlight the difference between first- and third-world countries—the two different lifestyles and cultures. I have always been surrounded by mission work with my family; for the past 20 years, my family has been taking annual trips to Guatemala to help serve the people we love. Being able to see a third-world country first-hand for so many years has shown me perspective, and how much I am blessed. But another thing that I have learned on these mission trips is how I am truly no different than someone who happened to be born under different circumstances. This art piece was specifically created to resemble the fact that people did not choose the life they were born into, showing that there is no difference between us except for the paths of circumstance we were born into.