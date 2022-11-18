Fine Arts Division Presents Final Performances of Sondheim Classic Into the Woods | Newsroom

The Pepperdine University Fine Arts Division and Music and Theater Programs continue their performances of the Stephen Sondheim classic Into the Woods, the Luciana and Daniel Forge fall musical, at Smothers Theater this week on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 PM and Saturday at 2 PM. Performances will be accompanied by the Pepperdine University Orchestra led by conductor Long-Tao Tang.

The story, which intertwines characters from various Brothers Grimm fairy tales, features a childless baker and his wife as they endeavor to lift their family Curse by journeying into the woods. There they Encounter Rapunzel (and her Witchy “mother”), Cinderella, Jack (of Beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood, and other classic fairy tale characters who all must learn the responsibility that comes with getting what you want.

In the program’s director’s note, director Hollace Starr shares, “Into the Woods touches on the most important questions of our day: how do we lead fulfilling lives that will enrich ourselves and others? The Baker’s Wife needs Cinderella’s golden slipper to complete the potion, reverse the curse, and get her wish, but Cinderella needs to retain her slipper so that she can Escape from the prince by midnight. Do we live in a world where only one person can end up with the golden slipper, or, by listening to others, will we chart a new and better path forward that takes everyone into consideration? How do we want to do our lives—alone or in Harmony with others?”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Center for the Arts website.