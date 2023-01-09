Fine arts department at Adrian Public Schools completes 90-day plan

ADRIAN — Some lofty yet manageable goals were set toward the beginning of the 2022-23 school year as to what exactly the fine arts department at Adrian Public Schools was hoping to accomplish within the lens of a 30-, 60- and 90-day plan and vision.

When those goals were announced in September, educators and district personnel knew they had their work cut out for them, but, all in all, the task was met head-on with anticipation.

In December, Michelle Force, fine arts coordinator and vocal instructor at Springbrook Middle School, reported that nearly every task laid out within the department’s vision plan had been carried out.

“There was a lot to do in the fine arts department during that 30-, 60-, 90-day plan back when it was presented in September,” Force said. “Everything has been accomplished on that list, with the exception of just something that still has to be executed, but all the legwork has been done on that.”

To generate more interest among students in the fine arts offerings at Adrian Public Schools this year, the district revitalized its PlayBill strategic plan through the guidance of Force and Emily Gifford, who has directed, coordinated and designed many Adrian Public Schools plays and Musicals as well as managed the Julianne and George Argyros Performing Arts Center. Both instructors have worked hand-in-hand in making sure programming in the fine arts is available and beneficial for any age level of students.

Another facet to the success of carrying out the vision plan during the first portion of the 2022-23 school year has been the “Arts for All” initiative, which has an intentional focus on promoting the district’s fine arts offerings to its students throughout the elementary , middle and high schools.

While focusing heavily on engaging students in the fine arts — music, performing arts and visual arts — the initiative also factors in how those programs work hand-in-hand with academics and athletics to mold a well-rounded student.

Some of the accomplishments during the fall within the fine arts department highlighted by Force include:

Successes of the Inaugural Fine Arts Exploration Camp, which was attended by more than 100 elementary students who were introduced to and able to interact with musical instruments, dance programs, art and drama material. The elementary students were grouped together within similar grade levels — first and second grade groups, and third, fourth and fifth grade groups. On the final day of the camp, parents came for the last session and the students shared with them what they did and even taught them some of the things — like the dance moves — they learned.

More than 50 students participated in the fourth and fifth grade honors choir.

More than 50 students were involved in Springbrook Middle School’s fall production of “The Tempest.”

Art students have been able to showcase their talents and works throughout the community with partnerships through the city of Adrian as well as local businesses and the Artalicious Fine Arts Fair.

Digital versions of student art galleries have been shared on the school district’s social media pages.

Students were eager to participate in other fall stage performances, including “Aladdin Jr.” at Michener Elementary School and “Murder on the 518” at Adrian High School, which generated 76 student auditions.

“There have been lots of really great things happening in the dramatic arts for our students,” Force said.

And more is on the way.

Auditions will soon be held for upcoming school Productions of “Mary Poppins” and “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

The department is also working on the formation of an after-school piano and keyboarding class intended for middle school students. High schoolers, meanwhile, who are planning to pursue professional work within the theater or other institutions of a musical nature might be interested in an after-school workshop that teaches students about the material needed to prepare for any kind of professional audition.

Force and Gifford continue to meet regularly with Adrian Superintendent Nate Parker and other district leaders about offering a pre-kindergarten recruitment program so that “we can get young students exposed to all of the opportunities in the arts, the athletics and academics here at APS, Force said.

It’s also not too early to think about summer 2023 programming, Force said. Pop-up programs with the Boys & Girls Club of Lenawee are also in the works.

“The new programming, I would say, is where we’re really focused tight now in these coming months, to get those spring and summer programs finalized and scheduled out so that our students can learn about them,” she said.