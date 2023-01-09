Fine arts department at Adrian Public Schools completes 90-day plan

ADRIAN — Some lofty yet manageable goals were set toward the beginning of the 2022-23 school year as to what exactly the fine arts department at Adrian Public Schools was hoping to accomplish within the lens of a 30-, 60- and 90-day plan and vision.

When those goals were announced in September, educators and district personnel knew they had their work cut out for them, but, all in all, the task was met head-on with anticipation.

In December, Michelle Force, fine arts coordinator and vocal instructor at Springbrook Middle School, reported that nearly every task laid out within the department’s vision plan had been carried out.

“There was a lot to do in the fine arts department during that 30-, 60-, 90-day plan back when it was presented in September,” Force said. “Everything has been accomplished on that list, with the exception of just something that still has to be executed, but all the legwork has been done on that.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button