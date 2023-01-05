Fine Arts Club Enjoys Holiday Evening – Outlook Pasadena

First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

The Fine Arts Club of Pasadena recently held their annual holiday dinner at the Caltech Athenaeum.

The evening opened with a cocktail reception in the Athenaeum’s elegantly paneled lounge, where members were able to visit before moving into the Hall of Associates to dine. After dinner, they and their guest were treated to a performance by the Mt. Lowe Brass Quartet who played a variety of holiday tunes.

The Fine Arts Club of Pasadena is celebrating its 109th year. The Club is dedicated to enriching the cultural life of our community by supporting local arts and artists. To accomplish the mission, a venue is provided for artists to exhibit and perform. The Club also grants visual and performing art awards to talented young artists. In addition, it grants a Scholarship to a deserving student from the Pasadena Conservatory of Music.

It’s Feb. 6, the Roman Andrew Borek Scholarship will be awarded. This event will be held at the Athenaeum. For more information on the Club, visit fineartsclubofpasadena.org.