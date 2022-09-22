Fine arts auction house leaving Oak Park

This fall after a 40-year tenure in Oak Park, Toomey & Co. Auctioneers is packing its bags. The auction house merged with Rago/Wright and is relocating to Wright’s Chicago Headquarters on Hubbard Street in the West Loop.

As with Rago/Wright’s 2021 partnership with LA Modern Auctions, Toomey & Co. will maintain its name, and all four houses will work together to share technology, expertise and marketing.

CEO Lucy Toomey, daughter of founder and President John Toomey, said the timing was right for a change.

