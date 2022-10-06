Fine Arts Association celebrates its Founders

The Fine Arts Association in Willoughby just closed “13” last weekend, one of many Musicals featuring area young thespians that have been profiled in this space over the last two decades.

In fact, I’ve been writing about their youth productions for so long that many of those young thespians I’ve written about are no longer young thespians. Now they’re probably more like…well, just thespians.

Just over a week ago, the FAA located at 38660 Mentor Ave. in Willoughby, celebrated the Legacy of two people who helped make all of those Productions possible over the years.

On Sept. 24, the FAA held a free community event celebrating the Legacy of its founders, the late James and Louise Savage. The evening Featured a concert by esteemed faculty, achievement Scholarship students and friends of the Fine Arts Association, many of whom were tutored by the Savages.

A fundraising reception, sponsored by the Women’s Committee of The Fine Arts Association, took place immediately following the concert.

Over 150 people attended the Savage Musical Evening concert and generously donated over $9,200 in support of the Jim & Louise Savage Fund for operations. The repertoire for the evening included a range of music and cultural genres: classical, opera, gospel, musical theatre, easy listening, and even some sign-alongs.

Fine Arts Association’s top achievement students performed as well as many Faculty and friends of Fine Arts.

Among the many Talented and well-known performers, special guests included but were not limited to Phylis Weeden Oliver, a tenor/contralto accompanied by Willie McMillon on piano Performing “Rock of Ages” and the 23rd Psalm. Weeden Oliver is part of the family that started The Fine Arts Association’s Sarah Weeden Richardson Minority Scholarship.

Also performing was Heidi Skok, contralto accompanied by Randall Fusco on piano performed Waltz in C Sharp Minor, OPUS 64., No. 2 by Frederic Chopin. Skok is re-entering the opera world with The Metropolitan Opera, New York, and is an experienced master vocal instructor at Skokstudio in Mentor.

Bonnie Savage-Farinacci, soprano, accompanied by Rebecca Harper on piano, performed La Serenata by Paolo Tosti. Savage-Farinacci is the daughter of Jim and Louise Savage.

Two achievement students — Olivia Ramming, student of Maryann Messina; and Anne Taich, student of Feroza LaBonne — shared personal stories of how the arts have positively impacted their lives.

Having met Mr. Savage on more than one occasion, I can Concur that the late founder was a true gentleman, and he and his wife were very generous in their support for the Fine Arts Association over the years.

It is hard to fathom how many young thespians in our area have benefited from the organization they helped found, and certainly this space will profile many more.

Every arts organization needs a benefactor. You can help support these organizations as well, even if it is just as an appreciative audience member. Consider doing so this fall play season.

Young Thespians is a column that focuses on youth in theatre. Fall Productions are coming. If you would like to see a production Featured or have a story idea, post in our “Young Thespians” Facebook page or email [email protected]