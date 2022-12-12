Fine and Performing Arts Department Holds First Winter Recital Since COVID – The Online Beacon

Ending the semester on an exciting note, the MCLA Fine and Performing Arts department hosted a winter recital for the students who have been learning and perfecting their craft in music.

Since Covid-19, the Fine and Performing Arts department has not hosted a full winter recital, which normally includes ensembles consisting of three parts. The three groups normally included are wind ensembles, concert choirs, and jazz emblems.

“We also typically would include our ensembles, but our ensembles still haven’t recovered from COVID yet. I’m hoping to bring back ensembles next year, next fall, which include the wind ensemble, the concert choir, and the jazz ensemble,” said Michael Dilthey, Professor of Fine and Performing Arts.

For over 14 years, MCLA has hosted a winter recital every semester. The winter recital is an opportunity for students to demonstrate the different skills they’ve been learning all semester.

The process of getting ready for the winter recital can sometimes be difficult and overwhelming for students. Some students have to do their research and find out about their voices.” The students often have to learn about their voice, which means learning about breathing, learning about tone production, learning about diction, learning about all the things that go into singing,” said Dilthey.

Students who participated in the winter recital had mixed feelings while preparing for their big day; some thought it was difficult. With the help of their music instructor Kathleen Carbone’s guidance, it became easier over time.

“During this process, I had mixed feelings. I am a theater major, and I’ve been singing and performing my entire life so that physical aspect of it was easy. But there’s a certain method that you learn when you’re singing. Kathleen teaches us the Belcanto method, so it’s a certain way that you’re singing and performing. And that was a difficult thing for me to learn because it’s kind of like a 180 from what I learned in high school,” said Caitlin Falzone ’23.

“Gosh. No task with Kathleen is an easy one. She gives you challenges, but they come out great. I guess it’s always hard to kind of get a song and work on it. It’s definitely a process and Kathleen is just wonderful, so she makes it definitely easier,” Rachel Lamarre ’25 said.

Several students, as well as family members, showed their support for their loved ones who were performing. Supporters expressed pride at finally seeing the fruits of their friends’ labor.

“I really enjoyed seeing all my friends up there singing all their songs that they’ve been working on for the past few months,” said Tyler Miller ’23.

Even though the recital only lasted an hour, students said that it was a great experience and each year it keeps getting better.