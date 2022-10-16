Finding Joy helped Colorado Buffs secure first win – BuffZone

In a sport often defined by physicality and toughness, Joy generally isn’t a word associated with football.

It might be the word that defines version 2.0 of the 2022 Colorado Buffaloes, however.

On Saturday, the new-look Buffs (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) rallied together to upset visiting California, 20-13, in overtime, filling Folsom Field with the Joy that had been missing all year.

