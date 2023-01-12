Finding homes for kitties the goal as Summerville’s first cat Café opens | News

SUMMERVILLE — The town’s first cat café, Mews + Brews, has partnered with Dorchester Paws as it opened on Jan. 6.

People can order prepackaged food and drinks at the bar before going into the “Cat Lounge” to meet the adoptable cats from the routinely overcrowded shelter.

If you go Reservations are recommended Cost: $11 per hour, comes with a complimentary drink Age requirement: 12 and up For more information or to make a reservation, go to mewsandbrewscatcafe.com.

Cait Cox, owner of the new café, said she wanted to start a cat café ever since she learned what they were through a travel vlog around five years ago. She said she would joke about owning a cat café but decided to turn the joke into a reality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had a ton of time on my hands, as a lot of people did,” Cox said. “I wrote down my business plan. I talked to some investors, I researched how to run a successful Kickstarter campaign. In May, we launched a successful crowdfunding campaign and were able to lease a place.”

Cox said she decided to partner with Dorchester Paws because they’re constantly overcrowded and do good work for all the animals they take in.

“I really wanted to give some of the cats a fighting chance of getting adopted,” Cox said. “(I wanted to) get them out of the cages and get them in a more comfortable environment.”

April Howard, director of operations at Dorchester Paws, said when Cox first reached out to her about a partnership, she couldn’t say yes fast enough. She thought it would be an amazing opportunity for cats who were surrendered by their owners or were used to living in a home.

“Those type of cats’ personalities don’t get to flourish behind kennel bars,” Howard said, “so having somewhere they can literally relax on a couch and just be themselves is really awesome.”

Howard said Mews + Brews functions as one of Dorchester Paws’ off-site cat partners; the Shelter also has other off-site partners like Petco and PetSmart. The cats that stay at the Café are under Cox’s care.

“We supply her with the food and the litter to take care of the cats,” Howard said. “Everything else is completely through her.”

She added that the Shelter does help, sending someone over once a week to check in and see how all the cats are doing.

Howard said Cox is also able to do adoptions at the café, but finalizes them through the Dorchester Paws database.

Cox said while the Café has only been open for a few days, it’s been well-received.

“I was hoping we would have maybe two adoptions in the first week. I was like, ‘That’ll be good. That’ll show that there’s interest, if we get two, I’ll be happy,’” Cox said. “We had two on our very first day.”

Howard said she anticipates a good turnout with cat adoptions following the opening of Mews + Brews.

“People seem to be really excited about it,” Howard said. “We’ve already sent a few people to her website today to check out those cats and get an appointment (at the café).”

Cox said she considers Mews + Brews an experience people wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else in Summerville.

“I’m really excited to offer a unique experience — something to do during the day or in the evening that’s not just your typical coffee shop, bar or restaurant,” Cox said. “There’s something really unique that we offer with the whole cat lounge experience.”