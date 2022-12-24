Finding Cleveland Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Roschon Johnson, RB Texas

The ways the Cleveland Browns offense have changed since Deshaun Watson has taken over the quarterback position raise some interesting questions about running back. Kareem Hunt is almost certainly gone after this year and D’Ernest Johnson is a pending free agent. That could have the Browns in the market for a running back in what projects to be a Talented field in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With Watson in the lineup, the Browns have incorporated inside zone into their ground game as a means to utilize read and option looks. While that doesn’t mean the Browns can’t use the backs they have, it does raise questions as to the type of backs they want.

