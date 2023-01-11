Finding a home for art

HONESDALE, PA — The Wayne County Arts Alliance (WCAA) will have a new home. All it takes is a little help from its friends.

The arts Alliance will purchase the building at 959 Main St. and create a Headquarters and new home.

It’s familiar territory. The building, previously the home of the Missing Pieces art gallery, housed the alliance’s gallery on the second floor.

The move couldn’t happen without the Wayne County Community Foundation. Its board of directors approved a $75,000 matching grant for the WCAA, specifically to be allocated for the purchase of the new headquarters.

The WCAA will also use its new building as an art gallery and artists’ space.

The grant is contingent on the Wayne County Arts Alliance raising $75,000 in community support by mid-February 2023.

“This is really a step in the right direction to help our local artists make their works more visible, and provide a community hub for creative minds to meet, share their work, and flourish,” said Ron Rowe, board chair of the community foundation .

Why did the foundation take this step? According to a press release, it is the foundation’s view that this space will be a welcome asset for the community and support the continued revitalization of downtown Honesdale.

The arts Alliance noted in the press release that it has been working on fundraising, “thanks to generous pledges and donations from members and friends,” but help from the general public is needed as well. To donate to the cause, see the information below.

“The WCAA is thrilled with this community foundation grant to purchase this building, which will grow our organization by leaps and bounds as we step into our 20th year,” said Marguerite Fuller, the WCAA board president. She thanked the Wayne County Community Foundation, the arts Alliance members and the board, as well as everyone who could contribute, even a little bit.

“A permanent home means many things for our thriving network of artists and volunteers, and we have come this far because of a wonderfully supportive community. It’s time to roll up our sleeves, as we continue our fundraising efforts and make this dream a reality.”

To help the Wayne County Arts Alliance reach its goal, you can make a donation directly at waynecountyartsalliance.networkforgood.com/projects/180612-building-fund-a-home-for-wcaa or email the Alliance at [email protected]

Annemarie Schuetz contributed to this story.