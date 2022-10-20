Find one-of-a-kind work at the River Clay Fine Arts Festival

DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) – While there is plenty to do in the Tennessee Valley, there is only one River Clay Fine Arts Festival!

River Clay is a fine art market held in downtown Decatur every year. To ensure only the best art at the festival, artists are scored by a jury and the top scores are invited to be part of the market.

In it’s 7th year, there are 70 artists from all over the country who are showing off their work.

Whether you’re a collector or just looking for something to do on a fall afternoon, River Clay has something for everyone.

Artists are selling one-of-a-kind paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, prints, jewelry, ceramics, and more at all different price points. Attendees can find unique works sold by the artists themselves. At River Clay, you get to talk to the artists and often hear the stories behind the art.

As a way to keep the arts thriving, local student art is always Featured at the event. You can find pieces made from students in grade school all the way to college. It serves as a nice reminder of how art can impact anyone and improve the community.

Speaking of community, because of events like the festival, River Clay Foundation has awarded grant money to local art teachers to help fund art projects in schools and stoke the creative fire in students! To date, over $25,000 has been offered to local teachers!

It’s all happening on the Decatur City Hall Lawn in downtown Decatur. Hours are 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday, October 22 and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday, October 23.

Weekend passes are just $5 and children 12 and under get in free! To learn more, visit riverclay.org.

