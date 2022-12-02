Find nature-inspired art and books at the Wild Arts Festival to benefit the Portland Audubon

Metal etching artist Eduardo Cruz Torres of McMinnville creates transfixing hummingbirds and other imagery of Mexico’s Aztec Empire out of one of the strongest materials: steel.

Cruz Torres’s art such as “The Spirit of the Warrior” will be displayed, along with works by more than 60 other local artists, at the 42nd Annual Wild Arts Festival to benefit the Portland Audubon Dec. 10-11 at Portland State University’s Viking Pavilion.

The nature-related pieces include jewelry, painting, prints and sculptures, as well as one-of-a-kind glass, wood, fiber, and ceramics. The fundraiser will also showcase books on birds, hiking and outdoor adventures in the Pacific Northwest.

Meet artists and authors such as Colin Meloy, lead singer of the Decemberists, signing “The Stars Did Wander Darkling,” and his wife, Carson Ellis presenting her illustrations in Randall de Sève’s children’s book, “This Story Is Not About a Kitten.”

Nature inspired each artists’ choices of theme, materials and sustainability.

Gavin Tougher creates sculptural pollinator boxes for Mason bees, nesting boxes for Birds and interior wall decor in his Pith to Bark Studio using discarded wood, sustainably sourced lumber and found organic material.

Gourd artist Kim Black makes pine needle baskets.

Janel Pahl works with a beeswax, damar tree resin to create works such as “We Are In This Together.”

Silversmith Regana Begay employs triangular patterns and other Navajo cluster designs for her turquoise necklaces and earrings.

Painter and wildlife rehabber Erin Linton creates works, such as “Red Fox,” from tea bags.

Sandy Tweed, who earned a degree in zoology at the University of Washington, captures wildlife with acrylic paints.

Casey Newman uses natural cotton, silk and wool, and natural dyes to create wearable art such as her eucalyptus leaf wool wrap.

Clare Carpenter of Tiger Food Press, a letterpress and printmaking studio in St. Johns, makes home goods like her Raven wall hanging, out of hemp, organic cotton and linen.

The 42nd Annual Wild Arts Festival to benefit the Portland Audubon is 10 am-5 pm Saturday, Dec. 10, and 11 am-5 pm Sunday, Dec. 11.

Tickets ($13.50, kids under 14 are free) can be purchased at the event, or at wildartsfestival.org.

Portland State University’s Viking Pavilion in the Peter W. Stott Center is at 930 SW Hall St. Portland.

— Janet Eastman | 503-294-4072

[email protected] | @janeteastman

Our Journalism needs your support. Please become a Subscriber today at OregonLive.com/subscribe.