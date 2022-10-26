Find it all at Millbrook Winery, Nov. 13

When you are looking to purchase a new product, what grabs your attention?

Is it the shape of the container, the color of the packaging, or location of production?

When it comes to wine, I am intrigued by the label design. A label can make my decision to purchase the first time. In the Hudson Valley, we have many craft breweries, cideries, distilleries, and wineries all with lively and visually pleasing labels and stories.

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery has a fun opportunity that invites the public into wine label design. Each year, in collaboration with Arts Mid-Hudson, they produce a wine label competition called Art in the Loft.

Art in the Loft brings the upstairs loft at the Winery to life and creates a unique opportunity to view the works of talented, regional artists as well as the opportunity to vote on which piece of art would look best as a wine label. Each piece of art brings a different perspective, theme and medium to the loft all with the cohesiveness of a traditional gallery exhibit.

The voting started Memorial Day weekend and runs through the beginning of November. Which of the 14 artists will win this year’s competition?

“Frequency #32” by Marieken Cochius is mesmerizing in its pattern and detail. The lines throughout the work appear as roots in an intricate design. Where does one line start and another begin? Cochius said, “I am fascinated by growth forms, root systems of plants, movements of microscopic organisms, seedpods, and animal architecture. In these, I see a sensitive unpredictability that both contains and propels the Origins and energies of life.”

Raimundo Gaby’s, “Singing at Dawn,” is an abstract acrylic piece that allows the viewer to interpret their own memory from the work. There are vibrant colors of pinks, purples, and yellow giving a backdrop to Birds perched on branches. “There are multiple stories and truths in every artwork,” Gaby says, “However, they ultimately tell a single story—the story of Humanity and all of its complexities and splendor.”

“Blue Magnolia,” by Erin Koch is a watercolor of a local site. The fascinating detail about this work is the choice of color and saturation. The almost dream-like image has a sense of calm all around it as well as life Emerging from the focal tree. Koch states her work is meant to be rich in color and sensitively attuned to the specific location.

All are welcome to sip back, relax, and join the closing reception on Nov. 13 where the winner of the competition will be unveiled. Mingle with the artists, indulge in hors d’oeuvres and desserts by Simply Gourmet, and groove to live music by the Swing Vipers. And of course, enjoy the Incredible wine from Millbrook Vineyards & Winery! Tickets are limited so make your reservations early.

Participating Artists: Robin Adler, Debbie Auer-Breithaupt, James Bennett, Marieken Cochius, Marielena Ferrer, Carly Forestieri, Raimundo Gaby, Jerome Goldberg, Mimi Czajka Graminski, Vanessa Joy, Erin Koch, Kristen Rego, Phyllis Segura, and Ilga Ziemins-Kurens

If you go

What: “Art in the Loft Closing Event”

Where: Millbrook Vineyards & Winery, 26 Wing Road, Millbrook

When: Sunday, Nov. 13; 2 to 4 p.m

Contact: 845-454-3222; artsmidhudson.org/art-in-the-loft-closing

Melissa Dvozenja-Thomas is the director of development and marketing for Arts Mid-Hudson. Art From Here appears every other week Sunday. Contact her at 845-454-3222 or [email protected]